Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $21.38

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

