Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $51.22

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MXL opened at $49.47 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,464 shares of company stock worth $11,569,024 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

