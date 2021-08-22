Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $87.00

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.59.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

