Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,006.38

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON HSX opened at GBX 931.60 ($12.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 877.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.