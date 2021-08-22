Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $166.21

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.21.
DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
