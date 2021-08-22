Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $166.21

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.21.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

