Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target at $8.27

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company.

TGOPY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

