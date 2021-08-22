Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $70.48 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

