Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $58.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.07 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 113,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,737. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

