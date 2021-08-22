Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $54.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $207.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $212.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.16 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $306.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.73. The company had a trading volume of 219,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $109.29 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.03.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.