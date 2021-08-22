Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Incyte reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75. Incyte has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

