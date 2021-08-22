Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,225%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

