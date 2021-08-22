Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 392,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,247,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 2,259,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

