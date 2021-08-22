Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

