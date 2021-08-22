Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. Velodyne Lidar reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.17 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,058,331 shares of company stock worth $30,647,988. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

