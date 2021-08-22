Analysts Anticipate Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $270,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 869,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,562. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

