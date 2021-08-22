Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce sales of $461.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.97 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,706,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

