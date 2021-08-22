Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

