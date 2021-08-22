Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report $30.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $31.40 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 141,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

