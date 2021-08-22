Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

