Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $344.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $178.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

ENPH opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

