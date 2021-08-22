Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 1,245,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

