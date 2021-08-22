Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

