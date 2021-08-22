Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $457.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.40 million and the lowest is $448.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.71. 138,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.