Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

