AMG National Trust Bank Has $23.77 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

