AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

