AMG National Trust Bank Buys 16,807 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

