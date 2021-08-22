AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 23,896 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.