Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $851,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

