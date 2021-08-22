Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,613 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 228.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 128.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,682.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of ARCH opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

