Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

