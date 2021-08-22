Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $538.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

