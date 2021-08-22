American Investment Services Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

