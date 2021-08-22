American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,157,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $102,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

