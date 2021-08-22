American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.