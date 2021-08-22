American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $103,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

