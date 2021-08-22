Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameren by 49.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

