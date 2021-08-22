Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 38,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $132,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,474.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

