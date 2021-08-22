Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $14.48. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $12.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,199.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

