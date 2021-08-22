AMATEN (AMA) Tops One Day Volume of $42.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $895,195.32 and $42.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

