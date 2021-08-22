Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $10,042,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

