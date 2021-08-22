Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $474.23 million and approximately $149.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

