Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,368 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 360,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

