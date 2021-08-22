Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 159.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95,300.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.