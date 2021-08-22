Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 1,201.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

