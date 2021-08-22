Allworth Financial LP Buys 90 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

