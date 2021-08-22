AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $47.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ALVR stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

