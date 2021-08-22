Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,072 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $623,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Seagen by 28.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

