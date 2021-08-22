Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,518 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

