Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,603 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Mattel worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

